iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.