iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,475,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

BATS ICVT opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

