iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 826,482 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after buying an additional 806,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $90.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

