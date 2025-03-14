iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,852.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 823,710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.