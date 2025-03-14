iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 700,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 778% from the previous session’s volume of 79,815 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $60.30.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

