iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $360.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

