iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $360.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.