iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

