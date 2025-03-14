iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

