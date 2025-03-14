iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
