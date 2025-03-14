iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 305,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

