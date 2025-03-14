Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

