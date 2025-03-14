Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,971,000. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $286,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.