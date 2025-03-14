Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

