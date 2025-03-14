Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

