Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 812 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

