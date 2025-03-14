JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

