JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target to $29.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.68. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 3,809.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.