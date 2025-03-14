JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $233.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

