Kaia Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $664.10 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Kaia has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $664.10 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,754.28 or 0.99494317 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,356.26 or 0.99021506 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,967,651,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,967,640,770 tokens. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,967,310,497.644821. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10872704 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $27,737,735.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

