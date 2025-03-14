Kava Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $509.00 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00022595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

