Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,578,293.50. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,673,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

