Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

