Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald Sells 2,177 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,918. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$165.20.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

