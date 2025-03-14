King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 157 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 898 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average is $287.37.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.