King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 720,010 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

