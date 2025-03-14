King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 192,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNI opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

