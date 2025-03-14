King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $360.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

