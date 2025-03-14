King Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $725,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

