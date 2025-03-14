King Wealth Management Group Has $413,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after buying an additional 1,482,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY opened at $60.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.