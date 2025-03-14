Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $16.57 or 0.00019629 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $268.88 million and $14.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,420.63 or 1.00028603 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,230,541 coins and its circulating supply is 16,230,454 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.