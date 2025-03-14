Lake Street Capital Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $13.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

