Lake Street Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

NYSE:XPOF traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,455. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

