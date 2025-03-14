Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

