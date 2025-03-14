Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 344,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $107.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

