Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 529.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.5 %

Lantheus stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

