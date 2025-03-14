Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1,123.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.