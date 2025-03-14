Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

