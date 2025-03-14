Lbp Am Sa Buys 71,918 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

