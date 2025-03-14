Lbp Am Sa Has $16 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

