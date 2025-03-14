Lbp Am Sa Purchases 325,840 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,840 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,394,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NEE opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

