Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $377.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.46.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

