Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $8,528,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,146,070.49. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This trade represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,558,412 shares of company stock valued at $108,506,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.2 %

DraftKings stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

