Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.7% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $50.43 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

