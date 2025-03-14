Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,673,243.64. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,391 shares of company stock valued at $50,053,371. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

