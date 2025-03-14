Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,023 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 1.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,843,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 768,368 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 258,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 322,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 236,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

