Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 56.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,150.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after acquiring an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

