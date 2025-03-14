Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Update

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lendway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDWY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 1,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Lendway has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lendway

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lendway stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Lendway worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

