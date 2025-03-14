Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,628,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 7,212,491 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas boosted its position in Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 708.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.