Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 30,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,424. The trade was a 45.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $39.59 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

